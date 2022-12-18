ajc logo
Tucker scores 15, Georgia State defeats Rhode Island 75-66

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Brenden Tucker had 15 points in Georgia State’s 75-66 win against Rhode Island

ATLANTA (AP) — Brenden Tucker had 15 points in Georgia State's 75-66 win against Rhode Island on Sunday.

Tucker was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (6-5). Dwon Odom scored 14 points and added eight assists. Evan Johnson also scored 14 points.

The Rams (4-8) were led by Brayon Freeman, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Sebastian Thomas added 10 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Jalen Carey had nine points and four assists.

Johnson scored nine points in the first half and Georgia State went into halftime trailing 36-35. Georgia State outscored Rhode Island by 10 points in the second half. Odom led the way with eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Elliott Levitas, Georgia’s first Jewish congressman, dies at 91
2h ago

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game
4h ago

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
16h ago

Credit: File photo

1 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings hours apart in DeKalb County
7h ago
Credit: Butch Dill

Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18
20m ago
Falcons' Pees released from hospital after pre-game injury
2h ago
Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89
2h ago
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
