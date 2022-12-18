Tucker scores 15, Georgia State defeats Rhode Island 75-66

Tucker was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (6-5). Dwon Odom scored 14 points and added eight assists. Evan Johnson also scored 14 points.

The Rams (4-8) were led by Brayon Freeman, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Sebastian Thomas added 10 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Jalen Carey had nine points and four assists.