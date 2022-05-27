Trump pick Jones wins Georgia lieutenant governor primary

The Associated Press called the race Friday for Jones of Jackson with unofficial election returns showing Jones exceeding by a small margin 50% of the vote — the threshold needed to avoid a runoff. The runner-up in the GOP primary, state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, conceded the race in a statement.

Jones’ victory means a staunch Trump supporter will be the GOP candidate in November to succeed outgoing Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who vocally pushed back against Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Duncan chose not to seek reelection.