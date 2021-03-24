Trump endorses Shafer for reelection to Georgia GOP chair

Shafer was elected party chair in 2019 after a failed bid for lieutenant governor. Party activists will decide whether he holds on to the position during their state convention in June. Also vying for the role is Jason Shepherd, the current chair of the Cobb County GOP.

Shafer has received criticism from some in his own party after the once reliably red state flipped for Democrats in the presidential race in November and in two U.S. Senate runoffs in January.