Trump campaign: Rep. Collins will lead Georgia recount team

The recount in Georgia may not change the presidential outcome.

The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the race Saturday after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold with victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada. Biden currently leads Georgia by about 10,000 votes.

Fulton County on Saturday began rescanning some votes first counted Friday. County officials said they noticed some ballots had not been counted or scanned properly. County spokesperson Jessica Corbitt said workers are rescanning the batch of ballots in question and they would repost the results later.

Friday was the deadline for voters to fix problems with flawed absentee or provisional ballots, as well as the deadline for ballots to arrive from overseas. By Saturday, 37 of Georgia’s 159 counties had submitted certified, final results.