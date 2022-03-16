Truck kills pedestrian on I-95 in coastal Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday on Interstate 95 in coastal Georgia, shutting down southbound lanes of the busy highway for several hours.
The deadly collision happened at about 6:30 a.m. near Brunswick, said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Burns of the Georgia State Patrol. He said a semi-truck traveling south on I-95 hit a person walking in the middle of the roadway. The person died on the scene.
Investigators closed southbound lanes of I-95 for about three hours as they examined the scene and gathered evidence, Burns said.
The name of the person killed was not immediately released. Burns said investigators had not determined why the person had been walking on the highway.
The State Patrol’s Specializing Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.