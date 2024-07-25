Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after 5 killed in I-95 crash, North Carolina officials say

KENLY, N.C. (AP) — A truck driver is facing manslaughter charges after five people died in a crash that shut down northbound Interstate 95 in North Carolina for nine hours Wednesday, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. in Wilson County in an area where a lane was closed for maintenance, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a news release. A Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling orange juice failed to reduce speed as traffic slowed and hit a Chevy Tahoe, a Toyota RAV-4 and two other tractor-trailers, then caught fire, officials said.

Five people in the two SUVs died, the highway patrol said. They were identified as William and Elizabeth Tucker of Hephzibah, Georgia; Edward and Martha Davis of Greenville, North Carolina; and Linda Whitehurst of Robersonville, North Carolina.