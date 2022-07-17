Truck driver charged after fatal wreck kills 2 in Georgia

BreakingNews
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga, (AP) — An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured.

Joseph Chislom, 47, remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck.

Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and running a red light.

State troopers say Chislom was driving an 18-wheeler that hit the side of a minivan at a busy intersection in Fort Oglethorpe, a Georgia suburb of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Neither of the dead adults have been identified.

The three children were taken to hospitals. At least one was airlifted by helicopter. Their conditions are unknown.

Chislom was not injured. State troopers arrested him at the wreck scene.

