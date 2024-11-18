Georgia News

Troy visits West Georgia after Williams-Dryden's 20-point performance

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Troy Trojans (2-2) at West Georgia Wolves (0-4)

Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Troy after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 20 points in West Georgia's 74-55 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

West Georgia did not play in Division I last season.

Troy finished 5-9 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech routs Texas Southern ahead of annual matchup with Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech honors Dennis Scott on night when more glory days seem far away
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on CFP committee: ‘I wish they could really define the criteria’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As Bo Nix shines for Broncos, fellow rookie Michael Penix Jr. watches, learns as Falcons...
Bo Nix throws 4 touchdown passes and the Broncos roll past the Falcons 38-6
Shaedon Sharpe scores 32 points and Trail Blazers withstand late Hawks rally for 114-10...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden