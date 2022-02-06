Hamburger icon
Troy defeats Georgia Southern 61-52

1 hour ago
Duke Miles had 11 points, eight assists and six steals as Troy topped Georgia Southern 61-52

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Duke Miles posted 11 points, eight assists and six steals as Troy topped Georgia Southern 61-52 on Saturday.

Efe Odigie had 12 points for Troy (16-7, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Kieffer Punter added 11 points and six rebounds. Zay Williams had 10 points.

Elijah McCadden had 13 points for the Eagles (11-10, 4-6). Kaden Archie added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

