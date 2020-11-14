Troy dedicates building named for John Lewis

Lewis later became a leader of the Freedom Riders, often facing violent and angry crowds, and was jailed dozens of times. In 1965, his skull was fractured on the bridge in Selma when law enforcement officers beat civil rights marchers in a melee that became known as Bloody Sunday.

Both Troy University and the city of Troy later honored Lewis. One of several memorial services for him was held on the campus in July following his death.

Trustee Lamar P. Higgins said in a statement that the building represents a man who paved the way for others.

“If it weren’t for John Lewis, a lot of great things about this country would not have happened. We’re grateful for all that he has done.”

David Bibb Graves served two terms as Alabama governor in the 1920s and 1930s. According to the Alabama Department of Archives and History, Graves was the Grand Cyclops of the Montgomery chapter of the Ku Klux Klan when he took office. The department said he also advocated some policies that were considered progressive at the time including increased aid to educational and social services.