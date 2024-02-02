Troy beats Georgia Southern 84-63

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Christyon Eugene scored 28 points and made five 3-pointers as Troy beat Georgia Southern 84-63 on Thursday night.

Eugene was 9 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Trojans (14-8, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Rigsby scored 13 points while going 4 of 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Tayton Conerway had 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Eagles (5-17, 5-5) were led by Eren Banks, who posted 16 points. Georgia Southern also got 10 points from Jamar Franklin. In addition, Cam Bryant had seven points and two steals.