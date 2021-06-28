Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast

In Savannah, Georgia, all systems are go for Tuesday night's Savannah Bananas home baseball game. Officials for the collegiate summer league team planned to cover the field with tarp on Monday in preparation for the game.

“For us, being on the coast and being in Savannah, we get some nasty pop-up storms that can dump an inch of rain in just a few hours," Bananas President Jared Orton said Monday. “This one doesn’t look like much more than just a nice, passing day of rain. I think we're good to go as long as the sun comes out tomorrow and it should be a beautiful night in Savannah, I would think.”

A U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday evening to give forecasters more data.