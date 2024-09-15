Tropical storm warning is issued for parts of the Carolinas

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for a stretch of the Southeast seacoast amid the threat of heavy rain and coastal flooding from bad weather off the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center said the disturbance has emerged off the coast and that a tropical storm warning was issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, up to Ocrakoke Inlet near the southernmost extreme of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

An advisory at 5 p.m. EDT Sunday said the area of bad weather was centered about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and is moving to the northwest toward the coast at 7 mph (11 kph).