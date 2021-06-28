ajc logo
X

Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina, nearing land

Georgia News
Updated 8 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Danny has formed off South Carolina’s coast, and forecasters say the storm is expected to dump several inches of rain on some parts of the Southeast once it heads inland

MIAMI (AP) —

Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina's coast, and forecasters said the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping several inches of rain in some spots.

The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina's coast and had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65kph) with higher guests at midafternoon.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was located at 3 p.m. about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina. The storm was headed to the west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) and was expected to dump several inches of rain on some parts of South Carolina and Georgia on its trek inland.

Danny emerged from a tropical depression off the coast, and forecasters said rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

A tropical storm warning was posted earlier Monday for a swath of the Southeast coast from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

In Other News
1
Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina coast, 4th named storm of
2
Foot fault: Young injured ankle in freak encounter with ref
3
Charges filed in boating accident that claims young Georgia...
4
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top