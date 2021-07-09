Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast

The strongest winds were expected to stay off the coast of New England. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rain – up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) on the Maine coast – before blowing into the Bay of Fundy and Canada late Friday.

Heavy rain had ended in New York City by mid-morning.

The system was already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And Elsa also previously caused a damaging tornado in Georgia.

A tropical storm warning Friday morning stretched along parts of the East Coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts. Forecasters said Elsa was moving northeast at 31 mph (50 kph).

Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

On Wednesday, nine people were injured in coastal Camden County, Georgia, when a tornado struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees. Eight of those hurt had to be taken to hospitals, Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base spokesperson Chris Tucker said.

The EF-2 tornado flipped over multiple RVs, throwing one of the overturned vehicles about 200 feet (61 meters) into a lake, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report early Thursday after its employees surveyed the damage.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars. A spokesperson for the Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said Thursday that a sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 in Jacksonville was killed.

In South Carolina, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew rescued a family that became stranded Wednesday on Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach. The group was flown to a hospital in good health, a Coast Guard news release said.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City, North Carolina, tweeted that a tornado was spotted near Fairfield on Thursday afternoon.

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa's path Friday morning, with about 24,000 homes and businesses without electricity from Delaware to Massachusetts, according to the website poweroutages.us.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

___

Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

Caption A truck makes its way through the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Elsa on Wellwood Avenue, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Lindenhurst, N.Y. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via AP) Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr. Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Caption A woman walks her dog in the rain, Friday, July 9, 2021 in New York. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Caption A tractor combs the sand to clean the beach shore Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: Jose F. Moreno Credit: Jose F. Moreno

Caption A surfer heads out to ride the high waves on Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: Jose F. Moreno Credit: Jose F. Moreno

Caption An unidentified biker rides along the boardwalk, Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: Jose F. Moreno Credit: Jose F. Moreno

Caption This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down Wednesday on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Bay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP) Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana

Caption Debris covers the ground after a tornado struck Wednesday, the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP) Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana