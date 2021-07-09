ajc logo
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast

A woman's umbrella is flipped inside out as she walks on a rainy and windy New York street, Friday, July 9, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A woman's umbrella is flipped inside out as she walks on a rainy and windy New York street, Friday, July 9, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

By MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds, toppling trees and hindering some commuter rail service as it churned its way toward New England

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm peaked near 50 mph (85 kph) as it moved through New York City and Long Island, the National Hurricane Center said in an 8 a.m. update.

Wind speeds had ticked down from overnight readings as high as 78 mph (126 kph) in coastal New Jersey that appeared to be “associated with nearby tornadoes,” the center reported.

There were some snags on commuter rail lines Friday, with slight delays on the Harlem Line north of the city and service suspended on the Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen trees. The storm struck a city already reeling from a deluge Thursday that flooded roads and at least one subway station.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain was possible in some areas Friday, enough to cause flash flooding. The hurricane center said a tornado or two was possible through early afternoon Friday over parts of Long Island and southeastern New England.

The strongest winds were expected to stay off the coast of New England. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rain – up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) on the Maine coast – before blowing into the Bay of Fundy and Canada late Friday.

Heavy rain had ended in New York City by mid-morning.

The system was already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And Elsa also previously caused a damaging tornado in Georgia.

A tropical storm warning Friday morning stretched along parts of the East Coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts. Forecasters said Elsa was moving northeast at 31 mph (50 kph).

Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

On Wednesday, nine people were injured in coastal Camden County, Georgia, when a tornado struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees. Eight of those hurt had to be taken to hospitals, Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base spokesperson Chris Tucker said.

The EF-2 tornado flipped over multiple RVs, throwing one of the overturned vehicles about 200 feet (61 meters) into a lake, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report early Thursday after its employees surveyed the damage.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars. A spokesperson for the Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said Thursday that a sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 in Jacksonville was killed.

In South Carolina, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew rescued a family that became stranded Wednesday on Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach. The group was flown to a hospital in good health, a Coast Guard news release said.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City, North Carolina, tweeted that a tornado was spotted near Fairfield on Thursday afternoon.

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa's path Friday morning, with about 24,000 homes and businesses without electricity from Delaware to Massachusetts, according to the website poweroutages.us.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

A truck makes its way through the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Elsa on Wellwood Avenue, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Lindenhurst, N.Y. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via AP)
A truck makes its way through the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Elsa on Wellwood Avenue, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Lindenhurst, N.Y. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via AP)

Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A woman walks her dog in the rain, Friday, July 9, 2021 in New York. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A woman walks her dog in the rain, Friday, July 9, 2021 in New York. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

A tractor combs the sand to clean the beach shore Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A tractor combs the sand to clean the beach shore Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Jose F. Moreno

A surfer heads out to ride the high waves on Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A surfer heads out to ride the high waves on Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Jose F. Moreno

An unidentified biker rides along the boardwalk, Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
An unidentified biker rides along the boardwalk, Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Jose F. Moreno

This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down Wednesday on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Bay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down Wednesday on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Bay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana

Debris covers the ground after a tornado struck Wednesday, the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
Debris covers the ground after a tornado struck Wednesday, the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana

Debris covers the ground after a tornado on Wednesday struck the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
Debris covers the ground after a tornado on Wednesday struck the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana

