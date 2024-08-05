TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward Florida.Keep ReadingCredit: NESDIS Satellite Services Division (NOAATropical system in the Caribbean could bring rain, flooding to GeorgiaCredit: Valdosta TodayGeorgia schools, colleges announce closings ahead of DebbyCredit: APFlorida flooding emergency declared as tropical threat draws nearCredit: APSame storm, different names: How Invest 97L could graduate to Tropical Storm DebbyThe LatestCredit: APCabrera's 5 strong innings and Bride's 3-run homer send Marlins past Braves 7-0Braves bring 2-1 series lead over Marlins into game 4Jesús Sánchez's tiebreaking double lifts Marlins to 4-3 win over red-hot BravesFeaturedCredit: Paul McPherson NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alumToo few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplantsJimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president