Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York

Schools in Lincoln County, West Virginia also canceled classes Wednesday due to high water from heavy rains.

And in North Carolina, water rescues were reported in Canton, a town west of Asheville that was hit hard by flooding. A rescue team from the Wilmington area, which came from eastern North Carolina to help, performed water rescues of 13 adults and two children in the Canton area, New Hanover County Fire Rescue said on its Twitter feed. Photos posted by the team showed rescue personnel in bright yellow vests staging rafts with outboard motors at the edge of yards that were submerged with muddy water up to the front doors of multiple homes.

As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Transylvania County, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency after 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell, sending mud and rock onto highways, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace was strengthening after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace's sustained winds grew to 65 mph (100 kph) early Wednesday as it moved between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica, and could be a hurricane before hitting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

It was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south south-east of Grand Cayman where a tropical storm warning was in effect, along with the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Campeche and from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, was about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda. The small tropical cyclone had 65 mph (100 kph) winds and was expected to circle widely around the island, the hurricane center said.

___

Contributors include Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Atlanta and Bryan Gallion in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Caption A car attempts to drive through flood waters near Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption In a downpour, an SUV driver makes their way down Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as waves crash onto the road during Tropical Storm Fred, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider

Caption Water pools along Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as Tropical Storm Fred brings strong winds and rain to Florida's Forgotten Coast, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider

Caption A road closed sign is blown over on a side of Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as Tropical Storm Fred brings strong winds and rain to Florida's Forgotten Coast, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider

Caption A man holds onto his cap as he walks along the water in Alligator Point, Fla., as Tropical Storm Fred brings strong winds and rain to Florida's Forgotten Coast, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat

Caption People affected by Saturday's earthquake walk under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption A car attempts to drive through flood waters near Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Water rises in Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as hurricane Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption A car rides through flood waters that fill a roadway around Nancy Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption A person with an umbrella walks near a flooded park bench around Nancy Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption People wash and dry cars near Atlanta, while Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson