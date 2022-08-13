Tromp's 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Braves over Marlins in Game 1

Tromp’s two-run double with the bases loaded capped a three-run fourth and put Atlanta ahead 3-0. Tromp limped as he reached second, prompting immediate attention from Braves training personnel, but he remained in the game.

Miami reduced the gap on Jesús Aguilar’s two-run homer in the bottom half. Aguilar drove a slider from Muller into the seats in left for his 14th home run.

Olson connected off Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo for a solo drive in the fifth and second homer of the series.

The Braves padded their lead on Tromp’s RBI single in the eighth. Perhaps feeling the effects of his earlier double, Tromp stayed at first as the line drive rolled into foul territory in deep left.

Jackson Stephens relieved Muller and pitched two scoreless innings. Raisel Iglesias got the three outs in the eighth before Kenley Jansen closed with a scoreless ninth for his 26th save.

Luzardo (3-5) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings. The left-hander walked two and struck out six.

ROSTER MOVES

The Braves optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Triple-A Gwinnett to open Muller’s spot on the roster.

The Marlins selected RHP A.J. Ladwig from Double-A Pensacola as their 27th man for the doubleheader.

RETURNING TO OLD STOMPING GROUNDS

Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Johnson also spent five seasons at the University of Miami, where the Hall of Fame coach guided the Hurricanes to the 1987 national championship. The Hurricanes played their home games at the Orange Bowl until the facility was razed to build the Marlins’ current home stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right lower back strain) continues to rehab at the club’s spring training facility in Jupiter, but has not moved into baseball activities. ... OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) is continuing his strengthening exercises and began a running program Friday.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (9-6, 5.11) will start the second game of the doubleheader Saturday night. The club has not announced a starter for the series finale Sunday.

Marlins: have not announced a starter for the second game, while LHP Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02) will start Sunday.

Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar hits a home run scoring Miguel Rojas, during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Braves' Kyle Muller delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the start of the first game of a baseball doubleheader between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)