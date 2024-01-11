Tripp's 19 lead Wofford over Mercer 74-73

Led by Corey Tripp's 19 points, the Wofford Terriers defeated the Mercer Bears 74-73 on Wednesday night
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 19 points, including two free throws with 7.8 seconds left, as Wofford beat Mercer 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Tripp also contributed seven rebounds for the Terriers (9-7, 2-1 Southern Conference). Jackson Sivills scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Chase Cormier shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (8-8, 1-2) were led by David Thomas, who posted 19 points. Alex Holt added 14 points for Mercer. In addition, Caleb Hunter had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top