Trio of Sky players headline WNBA All-Star reserves

Chicago's James Wade will coach one team while Las Vegas' Becky Hammon will lead the other. The league announced last week Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles will co-captain one squad and Sue Bird and A'ja Wilson will draft for the other. All four were chosen starters. Fowles and Bird announced earlier this year that they would retire after the season ended.

The two teams will be drafted on Saturday.

Howard, who played with Bird and Stewart in Seattle before coming over to the Liberty put in a pitch to play with her former guard.

“I would love to play with Sue one more time,” she said after New York's practice Tuesday. “It's her last All-Star Game.”

The other starters announced last week included Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles, Sabrina Ionescu of New York, Jonquel Jones of Connecticut and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of Las Vegas.

Indiana is the only team in the league without an All-Star.

