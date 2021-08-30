Trial set to begin for prisoner accused of killing guards

“Sadly, Georgians did not unite against the virus and vaccination rates remained low enough to allow the delta variant to develop and spread like wildfire,” Rowe's lawyers wrote in a motion. “Once again, Georgians find themselves facing a steep threat from COVID-19.”

They said jurors would be so preoccupied by the risk of infection that they are “unlikely to focus their attention where it needs to be — the evidence, jury instructions and deliberations,” the motion says.

Rowe's defense attorneys have said in previous court filings that he's willing to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the newspaper reported.

In their motion last week, Rowe's lawyers had asked that the trial be delayed or that the death penalty be taken off the table. But Putnam County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell said during a hearing Wednesday that jury selection will begin Monday as planned.