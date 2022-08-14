Trial begins in shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta

Reed faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday, the AJC reported.

Reed was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Virginia a little more than two weeks after the shooting.

The AJC said jurors also heard from Kennedy’s mother, Mariah Maxie, and aunt Jade Maxie.

Kennedy was in the car with them, stopped at a red light, when shots rang out. Jade Maxie drove to the hospital, where Kennedy died five days later.

"I will never forget (that day),” Jade Maxie said.