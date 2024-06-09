Tre Phelps drives in 4 runs and Georgia blasts NC State to force deciding game in Super Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Tre Phelps drove in four runs, Leighton Finley took a shutout into the seventh inning and Georgia got even with NC State, defeating the Wolfpack 11-2 at the Athens Super Regional on Sunday.

After NC State's stunning 18-1 victory on Saturday, the Bulldogs (43-16) bounced back and tied the best-of-three series at a game apiece. Game 3 will take place on Monday, with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

In Game 2, Slate Alford hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Phelps went deep over the batter's eye in center field for three runs in the third. Phelps picked up another RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during Georgia's three-run fourth inning. Earlier in the fourth, Kolby Branch doubled for one run and Corey Collins had an RBI-groundout.