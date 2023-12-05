Travis, Norvell and Coleman headline No. 4 FSU's haul of AP All-ACC football honors

Travis was a second-team pick at quarterback last year behind North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who was the offensive player of the year. They flipped positions this year, with Travis the unanimous first-team pick while Maye was the second-team pick on all 14 ballots.

Travis — who accounted for 27 touchdowns — was joined by Wilson, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton and Virginia receiver Malik Washington as unanimous first-team picks. Wilson ranked fifth in the Bowl Subdivision with 11.5 tackles per game, Hampton was No. 5 in rushing (120.2 yards) and Washington was No. 2 in receiving (118.8).

FSU's 13 All-ACC picks, including Coleman being voted at both receiver and as an all-purpose player, were more than twice the totals by UNC and Miami (six each) as the next-closest teams.

No. 16 Louisville, which lost to FSU in the ACC title game, and Duke each had four All-ACC picks.

___

The 2023 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:

First team

Offense

u_QB — Jordan Travis, Florida State, 6-1, 212, R-Sr., West Palm Beach, Florida

u_RB — Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, 6-0, 220, So., Clayton, North Carolina

RB — Jawhar Jordan, Louisville, 5-10, 185, R-Jr., Long Island, New York

u_WR — Malik Washington, Virginia, 5-8, 194, grad., Lawrenceville, Georgia

WR — Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana

TE — Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 6-5, 235, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

OT — Darius Washington, Florida State, 6-4, 306, R-Jr., Pensacola, Florida

OT — Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 314, Sr., Brentwood, Tennessee

OG — D'Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 6-2, 309, R-Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 6-3, 322, grad., Elmwood Park, New Jersey

C — Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 6-5, 305, R-Sr., Georgetown, Kentucky

PK — Andres Borregales, Miami, 5-11, 170, Jr., Miami

All-purpose — Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana

Defense

DE — Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 6-3, 270, Jr., Boca Raton, Florida

DE — Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech, 6-3, 244, Jr., Portsmouth, Virginia

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, Sr., Apopka, Florida

DT — DeWayne Carter, Duke, 6-3, 305, R-Sr., Pickerington, Ohio

u_LB — Payton Wilson, North Carolina State, 6-4, 238, grad., Hillsborough, North Carolina

LB — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 6-0, 230, Jr., Hainesport, New Jersey

LB — Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 235, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

CB — Elijah Jones, Boston College, 6-2, 184, grad., Harlem, New York

CB — Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 6-2, 185, Jr., Atlanta

S — Kamren Kinchens, Miami, 6-0, 205, Jr., Miami

S — Jonas Sanker, Virginia, 6-1, 210, Jr., Charlottesville, Virginia

P — Porter Wilson, Duke, 6-5, 231, grad., Akron, Ohio

Second team

Offense

QB — Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 230, So., Huntersville, North Carolina

RB — Trey Benson, Florida State, 6-1, 223, R-Jr., Greenville, Mississippi

RB — LeQuint Allen, Syracuse, 6-0, 195, So., Millville, New Jersey

WR — Xavier Restrepo, Miami, 5-10, 198, Jr., Coconut Creek, Florida

WR — Jamari Thrash, Louisville, 6-1, 185, R-Jr., LaGrange, Georgia

TE — Jaheim Bell, Florida State, 6-3, 239, R-Jr., Lake City, Florida

OT — Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, 6-8, 313, R-Jr., Norwell, Massachusetts

OT — Jalen Rivers, Miami, 6-5, 325, R-So., Jacksonville, Florida

OG — Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 6-4, 311, R-Sr., Damascus, Maryland

OG — Jacob Monk, Duke, 6-3, 320, grad., Clayton, North Carolina

C — Matt Lee, Miami, 6-4, 295, R-Jr., Oviedo, Florida

PK — Noah Burnette, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, Jr., Raleigh, North Carolina

All-purpose — Kevin “KC” Concepcion, North Carolina State, 5-11, 187, Fr., Charlotte, North Carolina

Defense

DE — Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 260, R-Jr., Dayton, Ohio

DE — Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina, 6-1, 265, Sr., Hartwell, Georgia

DT — Braden Fiske, Florida State, 6-5, 297, R-Sr., Michigan City, Indiana

DT — Joshua Farmer, Florida State, 6-3, 311, R-So., Port St. Joe, Florida

LB — Kalen DeLoach, Florida State, 6-1, 212, R-Sr., Savannah, Georgia

LB — Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 6-1, 230, Jr., Baltimore

LB — Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, 6-3, 230, Jr., Ili'ili, American Samoa

CB — M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 190, R-Sr., Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

CB — Renardo Green, Florida State, 6-0, 186, R-Sr., Orlando, Florida

S — Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest, 5-11, 207, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

S — Jaylon King, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 193, R-Sr., La Vergne, Tennessee

P — Alex Mastromanno, Florida State, 6-1, 235, R-Jr., Melbourne, Australia

___

Coach of the Year — Mike Norvell, Florida State

Offensive Player of the Year — Jordan Travis, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year — Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Newcomer of the Year -- Keon Coleman, Florida State

___

Voting panel:

Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville (North Carolina) Observer/USA Today Network; Chad Bishop, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Jerry DiPaola, Tribune Total Media, Pittsburgh; Chapel Fowler, The State, Columbia, South Carolina; Trevor Hass, The Boston Globe/Boston.com; Emily Leiker, Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard, Syracuse, New York; Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun Sentinel; Greg Madia, The Daily Progress, Charlottesville, Virginia; Brian Murphy, WRALsportsfan.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Kate Rogerson, WTVD/ABC-11, Durham, North Carolina; David Teel, Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Jack Williams, Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat; Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun, Durham, North Carolina/The News & Observer, Raleigh, North Carolina

___

___

