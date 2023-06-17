X

Travis D'Arnaud homers twice in the Braves' 8-1 victory over the Rockies

Georgia News
50 minutes ago
Travis d’Arnaud hit two massive homers and the Atlanta Braves won for the 11th time in 13 games, routing the Colorado Rockies 8-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud hit two massive homers and the Atlanta Braves won for the 11th time in 13 games, beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Friday night.

D'Arnaud hit a 474-foot, two-run shot in the first inning for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. He added another two-run homer in the third off Dinelson Lamet, this one a 433-foot drive that put the Braves up 5-0.

Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run homer for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth.

Shuster (4-2) went 5 2-3 innings for the win, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering the only Rockies run.

Limet (1-4) went four innings for Colorado, allowing all eight Atlanta runs on five hits and five walks.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

