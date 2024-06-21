Traveling exhibit details life of Andrew Young, diplomat, civil rights icon

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The life, achievements and contributions of Andrew Young, the first African-American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an invaluable aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., go on display next week at the University of Mississippi.

The traveling exhibit lands at the J.D. Williams Library on the campus in Oxford on Tuesday. The public can get a look at “The Many Lives of Andrew Young” in the library's first-floor atrium through July 31. An opening reception, at which Young will attend, will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a book signing to follow. The event is free and open to the public.

“I am eager to share my journey and discuss where we are in bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion to all and the future of our collaborations," Young said in a news release.