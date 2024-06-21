Georgia News

Traveling exhibit details life of Andrew Young, diplomat, civil rights icon

The life, achievements and contributions of Andrew Young, the first African-American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an invaluable aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., go on display next week at the University of Mississippi
FILE - Civil Rights icon Andrew Young speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Aug. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. The life, achievements and contributions of Young, the first African-American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an invaluable aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., go on display Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the University of Mississippi. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Civil Rights icon Andrew Young speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Aug. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. The life, achievements and contributions of Young, the first African-American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an invaluable aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., go on display Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the University of Mississippi. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Updated 43 minutes ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The life, achievements and contributions of Andrew Young, the first African-American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an invaluable aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., go on display next week at the University of Mississippi.

The traveling exhibit lands at the J.D. Williams Library on the campus in Oxford on Tuesday. The public can get a look at “The Many Lives of Andrew Young” in the library's first-floor atrium through July 31. An opening reception, at which Young will attend, will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a book signing to follow. The event is free and open to the public.

“I am eager to share my journey and discuss where we are in bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion to all and the future of our collaborations," Young said in a news release.

The exhibit, created by the National Monuments Foundation, chronicles Young’s life through photographs, memorabilia and his own words, based on Ernie Suggs’ book, “The Many Lives of Andrew Young.”

The James Armistead Brown Family Endowment paid for the exhibit's trip to Ole Miss, the third university to host the collection. Elizabeth Batte, outreach and strategic initiatives librarian, said the exhibit fits with the library's mission of "celebrating and preserving history."

“The life that Andrew Young lived is not only relevant to people in Mississippi but to our whole nation,” she said. “So, it’s really special to us to be able to host this. I’m hoping that having Andrew Young come helps the younger visitors realize that this Civil Rights fight wasn’t that long ago, and these conversations are still relevant.”

The public can visit the exhibit any time the library is open.

FILE - Civil Rights icon Andrew Young speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 18, 2023, in Atlanta. The life, achievements and contributions of Young, the first African-American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an invaluable aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., go on display Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the University of Mississippi. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The Rev. Andrew Young, executive vice president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks during a meeting about an unprovoked police attack on participants of the Poor People's March, May 14, 1968, in Detroit. The life, achievements and contributions of Young, the first African-American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an invaluable aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., go on display Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the University of Mississippi. (AP Photo/Alvin Quinn, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival

Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Yankees cut González, demote Marinaccio, bring up Bickford and Gómez in bullpen revamp
2h ago
Think before you ink: Georgia a top state for regrettable tattoos
Wild Georgia: The return of an endangered bird and its natural habitat
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere