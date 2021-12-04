Woman is 1st confirmed omicron case in New Jersey, Georgia

Cases of the variant have also been detected in a number of states, including New York, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado and Hawaii.

While much is still unknown about the variant, including how contagious it is and whether it can thwart vaccines, early reports are raising alarms. New COVID-19 cases in South Africa, which first alerted the world to omicron last week, have burgeoned from about 200 a day in mid-November to more than 16,000 on Friday.

Some of the U.S. cases involve people who hadn’t traveled recently, meaning the variant was likely already circulating domestically in some parts of the country.

Georgia Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey urged more Georgia residents to seek vaccinations and boosters, noting only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, and only 20% of those have received boosters.