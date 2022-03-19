Trans people say Alabama license policy puts them at risk

People need identification to navigate daily life, Arkles said. Being forced to carry cards that don't match their identity puts trans individuals at risk for discrimination, harassment or even physical danger, groups representing the women said.

“I know who I am. Transgender people know who we are, that’s not the issue,” Destiny Clark, a health care worker from Birmingham and one of the women who challenged the Alabama policy, said in a statement. “The issue is getting the state to recognize our existence and just let us live without intruding into our private, medical records.”

An attorney for the state argued the policy is not discriminatory, because it gives a path for transgender individuals to change their gender marker.

“These are law enforcement identification documents. That is why they have identifying information on them including date of birth, height, weight, hair color, eye color, someone’s signature and someone’s sex,” Edmund LaCour told the judicial panel during arguments.

A ruling is not expected for several months.