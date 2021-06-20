Trained local workers help lure filmmakers to Augusta

That level of commitment from Bailey and dozens of other area residents is part of what keeps drawing Hollywood filmmakers and independent artists back to Augusta and its growing film industry.

“It doesn’t sound very sexy, but creating crew depth is the big key to getting movies to Augusta,” she said.

For the 2018 science-fiction drama “Encounter,” which Bailey also co-produced, “we trained an almost completely green crew on it,” she said. “We had some people with experience, little cutesy experience from other stuff.”

But the gained experience is valuable. Appearing in a film’s end credits as a crew member helps elevate a worker’s status in a competitive industry. Like in most other jobs, accrued experience in film increases a worker’s hiring desirability.

A movie location with a readily available crew is more likely to persuade a production company to use Augusta because local talent reduces costs, Bailey said. Outside crew members incur expenses such as hotel rooms and per-diem living expenses.

Jennifer Bowen, the city’s film liaison for Film Augusta, said having a local crew base has been “instrumental” in attracting productions such as the recent Mel Gibson spy thriller “Agent Game,” and in previous years productions such as “The Royal” and “Awaken.”

Typically, there is an average of about 50 local crew members who are available to be hired for Augusta-area productions, Bowen said. That statistic is shared with film location scouts and “often refer to it as having a crew that is about .one-deep. – meaning there are enough local crew to staff one production at a time,” she said.

“Applewood” arrived in Augusta partly through Bailey’s past collaborations with its director, Robert Hollocks, who also co-wrote the movie and is co-producing it with Bailey. His resume includes a 13-year stint as vice-president of international marketing and creative for Paramount Pictures.

Hollocks also was executive producer for “Encounter” and directed smaller local projects, which increased his familiarity with Augusta.

“I love working here,” he said. “The crews are great. The talent is great. It’s such a breath of fresh air to meet people so passionate about the industry and care so much about making great quality work.”

Bailey and Hollocks developed the “Applewood” script around Augusta locations, particularly the unoccupied Victorian home that will be the film’s dilapidated Applewood House, where much of the action unfolds.

Among the other local filming locations are an antique store and an all-terrain vehicle park that will appear in the movie as war-torn Afghanistan.

“It’s incredibly versatile,” Hollocks said of Augusta. “The first time I came here I didn’t realize there was so much variety. I’m amazed at what people find here when they look. It can pass for almost anywhere.”

The movie tells the story of a young widow who moves into an old house that the couple had intended to restore as a bed-and-breakfast. After she moved in, Bailey said, unexplainable events unfold “and she ends up solving a 130-year-old mystery of the bad things that happened in this house. It’s fun but it’s scary but it’s not what people think it is.”

Like the crew, most of the film’s actors also are local, including all the leads.

Kate Dailey of Augusta, who plays the widow, is “kind of very Jamie Lee Curtis-esque,” Bailey said. John Grove of Grovetown is playing the husband in flashbacks. Nathan Rothwell, who works in the city of Augusta’s Utilities Department, pursues acting, writing and directing, and Bailey refers to him as “the next Morgan Freeman.”

Susan Willis, who lives in Graniteville, S.C., has earned dozens of film credits in front of and behind the camera, and runs her own local talent casting agency.

Aiken musician Alec James Krok is playing the film’s villain. Bailey said “Applewood’s” cinematographer originally wanted Krok to play the “good guy” lead, but she said with a laugh that “we wanted Alec because he looks like a guy I’d want nowhere near my daughter.”

Local crew members include Winter Cawley Davis, who created realistic, bespoke Victorian costumes to the director’s style and color specifications.

Terrence Anthony Williams of Augusta is described by Bailey as “the best grip in Georgia,” meaning he works with assorted camera and lighting equipment.

Bailey credits Bowen, and vice-versa, as a strong leader in elevating Augusta’s film presence. But Bailey also is quick to mention Mark Crump, an Evans resident who runs Reflecting Pool Productions, a company specializing in acquiring manpower and equipment for visiting film productions.

Crump also lends his expertise personally to film projects, such as “Agent Game.” One of his most recent jobs was as a location manager in the Atlanta area for the horror sequel “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” which opened in theaters June 4.

“That is the guy. He has done more for this film community singlehandedly than anybody else,” Bailey said. “Jennifer Bowen has done a lot and he works in tandem with her, but he has really brought the business and kept it in Augusta. He has created so much crew depth. He doesn’t get enough credit, to be honest. He’s the person who’s really luring people in and getting them there.”

Before appearing on location, the actors and the director conducted rehearsals via Zoom for about a month, Bailey said. “It really makes a difference – instead of doing 30 takes, they know their lines and hit their marks. I’m a big believer in crew organizing,” she said.

Other aspects of Bailey’s life helped her become “a big safety person,” prepared for any eventuality.

Living out at Thurmond Lake, when she’d venture into town with her seven kids, she packed backup outfits in case of spills or accidents. She found that the same foresight applies to producing. Diesel generators on-set have backups and extra fuel. Custom-sewn dresses are in matching pairs in case one gets damaged.

“And it’s worked out really well,” she said. “I never thought these skills would translate well to movies, but they do.”

Applewood director Robert Hollocks, center, scrutinizes a monitor showing a scene about to be shot on the movie's set in Augusta, Ga. (Joe Hotchkiss/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Credit: Joe Hotchkiss Credit: Joe Hotchkiss