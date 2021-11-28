ajc logo
X

Train derails in suburban Atlanta, blocking streets

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
A freight train has derailed in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs, blocking roads and minorly injuring two crew members

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A freight train derailed late Saturday in Atlanta's northwest suburbs, blocking roads and minorly injuring two crew members.

Local news outlets report a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned in Hiram, part of a 88-car train.

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said two crew members were taken to a nearby hospital and released early Sunday.

The railroad said the other two locomotives pulling the train remained upright. Crews were working Sunday to lift the derailed cars and reopen the track.

Some streets in the area could be closed through Monday, Hiram police said.

Norfolk Southern said Sunday that it's investigating the cause of the derailment and will report findings to the Federal Railroad Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Some diesel spilled from the overturned locomotive, but the company said the fuel won't cause any serious environmental harm.

Paulding County officials said the train was previously carrying ethanol but that those cars were empty.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law
30m ago
Georgia fire station severely damaged in blaze
39m ago
GA Lottery
10h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top