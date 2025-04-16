Trae Young's frustration boils over late, gets ejected in Atlanta's play-in loss to Orlando

“Trae Young received his first unsportsmanlike technical foul for throwing the ball at a game official," Williams told a pool reporter after the game.

Williams was then asked why Young got the second technical.

“He received his second unsportsmanlike technical foul for kicking the ball away and making a mockery of the game as we were attempting to shoot the free throw for the first technical foul and by rule when the player receives two unsportsmanlike fouls he’s ejected from the game,” Williams said.

The Hawks were down by 22 at the time and went on to lose 120-95. And postgame, Young said he did what he did to make a statement on behalf of his teammates like Dyson Daniels in a game where the Hawks thought it wasn't an even whistle.

“Sometimes when I take my frustration out on the refs it's not just for me,” Young said. “It's for my teammates. I see Dyson Daniels going; he may not be a household name yet, but he deserves the same amount of respect as some of these other guys. If you see a foul, you should call a foul. That's pretty much all it was for me.”

Orlando was whistled for 25 personal fouls to Atlanta's 18 in the game, and the Hawks took 34 free throws while the Magic took 27.

“They’re a physical team. I’ve had two teammates hurt this year in one game against them," Young said. "I’m not going to call them dirty players or anything like that. I think they have a lot of talented players. But a lot of the plays and the moments ... it's not even necessarily basketball at that point. I think that's where the frustration got."

The Hawks will play host to either Chicago or Miami on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and who'll play No. 1 Cleveland in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Bulls and Heat play an elimination game in Chicago on Wednesday.

“I’m not going to let the refs frustrate me like that in our next game,” Young said. "I know we've got to win or go home next game, and I’m going to be ready.”

Orlando, with the win, earned the No. 7 seed and a Round 1 matchup with No. 2 seed Boston, the defending NBA champion.

“The importance of him keeping his cool, he addressed that already with our team," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. "He's quick to own that. But the game was out of hand at that point anyway.”

Young led all scorers with 28 points.

