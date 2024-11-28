Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has 22 assists, 20 points as Hawks stun the Cavaliers

1 / 24
Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) is hugged by guard Trae Young (11) after the Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-124 in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. Young had 20 points and 22 assists. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
By News services
Updated 4 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — Trae Young had a career-high 22 assists — the most in the NBA this season — and scored 20 points as the Hawks handed Cleveland just its second loss this season, beating the Cavaliers 135-124 on Thursday night.

The Cavs fell to 17-2 and lost for the first time in 11 home games.

Young didn’t have his best shooting night (6 of 18), but the league’s assists leader got all his teammates involved. The Hawks ended a three-game losing streak and recorded its second big road win this season after winning in Boston on Nov. 12 without Young.

ExploreRead more about the Hawks here

De’Andre Hunter added 26 points and Jalen Johnson 22 for the Hawks, who made all the big plays down the stretch to stun the Cavs. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first three minutes of the second half for the Hawks.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 and Evan Mobley added 22 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, which was trying to become the first team to start 18-1 or better.

With the Hawks up four, Young, who turned the ball over on the Hawks’ previous possession, almost lost it again before recovering and draining a 39-foot 3-pointer to make it 129-122 with 1:23 left.

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels came in leading the NBA in steals at 3.13 per game. No player has averaged over three steals for a season since Milwaukee’s Alvin Robertson (3.04) in 1990-91.

The teams meet again with a “Black Friday” NBA Cup game in Atlanta. The Hawks (2-1) are tied for first in Group C while the Cavs (1-1) have two games left in pool play.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young disputes a call with official Nate Green in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

About the Author

News services
