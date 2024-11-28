Trae Young has 22 assists, 20 points as Hawks stun the Cavaliers

Explore Read more about the Hawks here

De’Andre Hunter added 26 points and Jalen Johnson 22 for the Hawks, who made all the big plays down the stretch to stun the Cavs. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first three minutes of the second half for the Hawks.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 and Evan Mobley added 22 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, which was trying to become the first team to start 18-1 or better.

With the Hawks up four, Young, who turned the ball over on the Hawks’ previous possession, almost lost it again before recovering and draining a 39-foot 3-pointer to make it 129-122 with 1:23 left.

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels came in leading the NBA in steals at 3.13 per game. No player has averaged over three steals for a season since Milwaukee’s Alvin Robertson (3.04) in 1990-91.

The teams meet again with a “Black Friday” NBA Cup game in Atlanta. The Hawks (2-1) are tied for first in Group C while the Cavs (1-1) have two games left in pool play.