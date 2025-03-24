Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher lead Hawks to 132-119 win over 76ers

The Hawks shot 55% from the field, hit 17 3-pointers and made 19 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Takeaways

76ers: Edwards, a consensus five-star recruit in the 2023 class who went undrafted in 2024 after one season at Kentucky, is averaging 21 points on 51% (31 of 61) shooting, 13 of 27 (48%) from 3, over the last four games.

Hawks: Risacher hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc and continues to look more comfortable shooting the ball. After shooting below 30% from 3 in October, November and December, the 6-foot-8 forward shot 44% from deep in February and is hitting 42% this month on nearly six attempts per game.

Key moment

Risacher hit a corner 3 and then threw down an alley-oop dunk from Young to spark a 13-0 run — all by the 19-year-old rookie — that gave the Hawks an 81-60 lead midway through the third quarter.

Key stat

Dyson Daniels had five steals and became the third player since the 2000-01 season to record at least 200 steals in a single season (Chris Paul in 2007-08 and 2008-09; Allen Iverson in 2002-03). Daniels has 202 steals this season.

Up next

The 76ers wrap up a six-game road trip in New Orleans against the Pelicans on Monday. The Hawks visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

