Trae Young stays hot with 31 points, 15 assists as Hawks hand Pistons 24th straight loss, 130-124

The NBA record for the longest losing streak within a single season is 26, shared by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers lost a record 28 consecutive games over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with a career-high 43 points. Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 points.

Young scored at least 30 points with at least 10 assists for the fourth consecutive game with his team-leading 16th double-double against the Pistons.

Saddiq Bey scored 21 points for Atlanta and Dejounte Murray had 20. De'Andre Hunter's 19 points included two 3-pointers after Detroit pulled to within six points at 115-109. The Pistons again cut the deficit to six points at 126-120 on James Wiseman's layup with 1:34 remaining.

Wiseman missed two free throws with 1:03 remaining, damaging the comeback attempt for the Pistons, who never led.

Atlanta appeared to be on the verge of putting the game away when Hunter stole a pass by Marvin Bagley III to set up a basket by Bey for a 47-31 lead midway through the second quarter. The Pistons trimmed the deficit to 61-52 at halftime.

Williams said before the game that center Isaiah Stewart is day to day with a left shoulder sprain. Center Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is not able to practice.

Atlanta's Clint Capela (left knee bone bruise) scored 17 points with a game-high 15 rebounds in his return after missing one game.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder said he hopes F Jalen Johnson (left wrist) can return soon. The Hawks improved to only 3-8 since losing Johnson.

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle inflammation) participated in pregame drills but missed his second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Hawks: Visit Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

