Trae Young scores 31 as Hawks rout Hornets 134-102 to sweep 4-game season series

Trae Young scored 31 points, Dyson Daniels added 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks clobbered the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 134-102 to sweep the four-game season series
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures after making a three point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures after making a three point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Dyson Daniels added 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and the Atlanta Hawks clobbered the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 134-102 on Tuesday night to sweep the four-game season series.

Zaccharie Risacher knocked down four 3s in the second half to finish with 21 points for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game skid.

DaQuan Jeffries and Seth Curry each had 19 points for Charlotte, which played without LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

The Hawks led 70-57 at halftime, then Risacher hit four 3s in the third quarter — including three on three consecutive possessions — to quickly push the lead to 26. Atlanta’s lead ballooned to 100-65 late in the third quarter after Young hit a deep 3.

Risacher finished the third quarter with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, along with three rebounds, a block and an assist.

Takeaways

Hawks: The Hawks entered the night 5 1/2 games behind the Detroit Pistons for sixth place in the East but still have time to make a run at them. But they'll need to win the easy games and they took care of business against the Hornets.

Hornets: As if the Hornets needed anymore injury problems, backup center Moussa Diabate had to be helped off the court with about four minutes to play with a lower-body injury.

Key moment

Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points in the first four minutes to set the tone as the Hawks bolted to a 20-7 lead and never looked back. He finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Key stat

Atlanta made 22 of 45 3-pointers.

Up next

The Hawks host the Warriors on Saturday and the Hornets host the Knicks on Thursday night.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes against Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder calls a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) passes against Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann, right, shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlotte Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries (3) drives into Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) fights through a double-team by Atlanta Hawks forwards Zaccharie Risacher (10) and Dominick Barlow during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

