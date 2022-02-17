Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

Atlanta led 72-53 after shooting 13-for-19 from behind the arc in the first half. Young and Bogdanovic each made their first three 3-point attempts.

Lou Williams set an NBA record when he entered the game for the Hawks with 2:38 left in the first quarter. It was the 985th game in which the 16-year veteran came off the bench, breaking a tie with Dell Curry.

Williams, a three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, made two free throws with 1:31 left in the third quarter to give the Hawks 100 points.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta won three of four in the season series. . . . Danillo Gallinari, whose playing status had been questionable due to an ankle injury, started the game with a noticeable limp but played 26 minutes . . .De'Andre Hunter went to the locker room to tend to a cut on his face late in the third quarter and never re-entered the game.

Magic: David Steele, in his 24th year as the Magic's television play-by-play announcer, has been named Florida Sportscaster of the Year for the second time. . . . Anthony, questionable with an ankle injury, played 25 minutes. . ... Wendell Carter Jr. had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Chicago on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Magic: Host Houston on Friday, Feb. 25.

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots a 3-pointer as teammate Trae Young (11) and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots a 3-pointer as teammate Trae Young (11) and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan calls out instructions during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan calls out instructions during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) defends as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) defends as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) grabs a rebound next to Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) grabs a rebound next to Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots between Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, and forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots between Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, and forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack