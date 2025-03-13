Trae Young makes all 21 free throws and scores 35 points in Hawks' 123-110 win over Hornets

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young made all of his 21 free throws and scored 35 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to their fourth straight victory, 123-110 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Young became the sixth player in NBA history to make 21 or more free throws without a miss, and he also had 12 assists on a poor shooting night from the field. He was 7 of 20 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Hawks are seventh in the Eastern Conference and moved within five games of idle sixth-place Detroit as they seek to avoid the play-in tournament.