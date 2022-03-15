Trae Young has 46 points, Hawks top Trail Blazers 122-113

Portland led 67-58 at halftime as Atlanta made only 19 of 59 shots (32.3%) from the field, their worst-shooting first half this season.

The Blazers made 56.5% (26 of 46) of their shots in the half. Portland scored the first six points of the second half, stretching its lead to 73-58.

Young scored the next eight points, and 17 of Atlanta’s first 19 in the third period, to lead the Hawks’ rally. Two free throws by Hunter put Atlanta ahead 79-77, its first lead since the opening quarter.

The Hawks led 104-93 early in the fourth before Portland went on a 10-0 run, capped by Brandon Williams’ 3-pointer. Kevin Huerter responded with a 3 for Atlanta.

Trendon Watford had 22 points and Williams added 20 for Portland.

The Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Washington on Saturday night as Hart scored a career-high 44 points.

“Having to be that scoring option is a new role for Josh,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said before Monday night’s game. “We’re asking him to do things he’s not really used to.”

Hart looked comfortable while scoring 25 points in the first half against the Hawks. He finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Young is plenty comfortable against the Blazers. He set a career high with 56 points in Atlanta’s 136-131 loss at Portland on Jan. 3.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: PG Kris Dunn, who signed a 10-day contract before the game, had two points in 20 minutes. It was Dunn’s first game since he played four games with Atlanta last season. He started in a combined 119 games in three seasons with Chicago. Dunn adds backcourt depth as Anfernee Simons (patellar tendinopathy in his left knee) is expected to miss up to two weeks.

Hawks: F Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles tendon soreness) was held out, leaving the Hawks thin at forward. Gallinari had been the fill-in starter for John Collins (right finger sprain, right foot strain), who missed his second straight game. Coach Nate McMillan said Gallinari has played through the injury “most of the season. ... Sometimes it flares up.” ... Clint Capela had eight points and 16 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Continue a five-game trip at the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Hawks: At Charlotte on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots past Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots past Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Caption Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talks to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Caption Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talks to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan talks to a referee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan talks to a referee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis