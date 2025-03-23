Georgia News
Trae Young, Georges Niang lead the Hawks past the Warriors 124-115

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By SEAN HOLOHAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 25 points with 10 assists for his 41st double-double of the season and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 124-115 on Saturday night.

Golden State was without star guard Stephen Curry, who was injured Thursday night in a victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Georges Niang added 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point distance, and Onyeka Okongwu had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 25 points, and Moses Moody added 20 points. Golden State lost for just the third time since the All-Star break.

Takeaways

Warriors: Curry missed the first of a six-game trip after sustaining a pelvic contusion in the third quarter of Thursday's 117-114 win over Toronto. An MRI on Friday revealed no structural damage and Curry will be reevaluated on Monday. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before the game that he's "very hopeful that at some point he'll (Curry) join on the trip."

Hawks: Atlanta held the lead for all but 11 seconds Saturday. After going down 3-0 to start the game, the Hawks took the lead and never relinquished it. Despite winning by nine, the Atlanta lead by as many as 22 points in the contest.

Key moment

Early in the fourth quarter, Niang sank his fifth 3-pointer of the game, giving the Hawks a commanding 21-point lead at 106-85, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Key stat

In Curry's absence, Warriors' backup point guard Brandin Podziemski shot 63% (5 of 8) from 3-point range and finished with 19 points.

Up next

Atlanta will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, while Golden State travels to Miami to take on the Heat on Wednesday.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) speaks on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) speaks to an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (24) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder speaks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) grabs a rebound from Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

