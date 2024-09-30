Trae Young embracing leadership role as the figurehead of the new-look Hawks with rookie Risacher

Nance, the forward-center who has played with such stars as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in his nine-year career, said part of Young's job is “just understanding what it means. You know, heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

Young, a three-time All-Star, has impressed general manager Landry Fields with his leadership role in the offseason, spending time with rookie Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, and other new teammates.

“This is a, I mean, a really cool big opportunity for me,” Young said. “I mean, I say all the time I’ve always been pretty good at leading by example and vocally is something growing up has always been tough for me. But I mean, I’ve gotten better and better each year and in Year 7 now we have a lot of mixtures and that’s where we have a lot of young guys we can give a lot of knowledge to and I can give a lot of knowledge to. And so for me, it’s just about being vocal in and is speaking up more.”

Young took Risacher to an Oklahoma college football game.

“Man, that was that was one of the highlights of my summer,” Young said. “I mean, it was great. I thought it was really cool. I mean, bringing a kid from France over here to the States and even going to Norman, Oklahoma.”

Risacher also attended Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons games.

“I’m trying to fit into the, this new culture, new city, new people,” he said.

The Hawks' new mix began to take shape with the decision to trade Young's backcourt partner, Dejounte Murray. With Murray sent to New Orleans for four veterans and two future first-round draft picks, Young is left with a larger share of the scoring and ball-handling responsibility.

Guard Dyson Daniels and Nance were included in the deal for Murray. Daniels is expected to make an immediate contribution on defense as an important part of the Hawks' offseason emphasis on improving their size, depth and ability to defend.

Forwards Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter will be joined by the 6-foot-9 Risacher, though he referred to himself as a shooting guard on Monday when he spoke about playing with Young. The rookie may have revealed he is part of the plan to replace Murray.

“Just playing with him, it makes you life easier,” Risacher said of Young. "Make sure, you know, you’re on the right spot so he can pass you the ball. It’s such a great blessing for me as a shooting guard. It’s a blessing to be able to play with him, you know?"

Young missed 23 games with a torn ligament in his left pinkie last season. He averaged 25.7 points and a career-high 10.8 assists.

The Hawks have not won a playoff series since advancing to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals and they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference at 36-46 this season. Young said his first goal is returning to the playoffs.

Fields said he is open to the possibility of more moves before the season.

“There’s more work to do,” Fields said. “We’re not a finished product. We are a work in progress right now. And I’m really excited, though, about about this group.”

