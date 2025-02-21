Trae Young criticizes 'one-sided' calls, says some referees 'take things personal'

The Hawks were whistled for 25 fouls and the Magic 22, but Orlando had 38 free-throw attempts to Atlanta's 28. The Hawks were also called for three technical fouls and the Magic one.

Several calls early in the fourth quarter against the Hawks led to exchanges between the officials and Young and some of his teammates. Young picked up a technical after being called for a foul with 10:59 remaining, then was whistled for two more fouls inside the next minute.

He finished with 38 points and five assists.

“You just wish that you can get some refs that just don’t take things personal and understand that people grow,” Young said. “I’m not 19 anymore. I can communicate with these people, and I have with a lot of the refs. I feel like the refs have been responsive for the most part. But then you get a few, a handful that, like we get tonight, that are just, I mean, take (stuff) personal, and you can see it by the way they make their calls.”

