Towns scores 30 points as hot-shooting Knicks overwhelm Hawks 121-105 and await Brunson's return

Trae Young scored 16 points for Atlanta while setting the team record for assists in a season. The Hawks are now locked into the play-in tournament, with the Milwaukee Bucks clinching a playoff spot after Atlanta's third straight loss and fifth in six games.

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who practiced with the Knicks on Friday for the first time since spraining his right ankle on March 6, missed his 15th consecutive game. He participated in pregame warmups.

“He's very close,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “When he's ready, we'll know.”

The Knicks are 9-6 since Brunson was hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Knicks: The Knicks outscored Atlanta 40-22 in the second quarter to lead 78-53 at halftime.

Hawks: Young had nine assists and passed Doc Rivers' team record of 823 assists in the 1986-87 season. Young leads the NBA with 11.6 assists per game. He began the game tied with Rivers' single-season record and claimed the mark with a first-quarter pass that set up a dunk by Mouhamed Gueye. Young also recorded his 500th career steal in the first half.

The Knicks led 51-41 before stretching the lead to 25 points with a 15-0 run. Anunoby's 3-pointer capped the run for a 66-41 lead.

The Knicks' 78 first-half points are the most allowed by Atlanta before halftime this season.

Each team plays again on Sunday. Atlanta hosts Utah while the Knicks host Phoenix.

