Towns scores 30 points as hot-shooting Knicks overwhelm Hawks 121-105 and await Brunson's return

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and the hot-shooting New York Knicks took command with 40 points in the second period and beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-105 on Saturday
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) handles the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) handles the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and the hot-shooting New York Knicks took command with 40 points in the second period and beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-105 on Saturday.

OG Anunoby scored 24 points and Mikal Bridges added 20 for the Knicks, who solidified their hold on third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks made 15 of 29 3-pointers and overall were good on 53.6% of their shots from the field (45 of 84).

Trae Young scored 16 points for Atlanta while setting the team record for assists in a season. The Hawks are now locked into the play-in tournament, with the Milwaukee Bucks clinching a playoff spot after Atlanta's third straight loss and fifth in six games.

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who practiced with the Knicks on Friday for the first time since spraining his right ankle on March 6, missed his 15th consecutive game. He participated in pregame warmups.

“He's very close,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “When he's ready, we'll know.”

The Knicks are 9-6 since Brunson was hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Takeaways

Knicks: The Knicks outscored Atlanta 40-22 in the second quarter to lead 78-53 at halftime.

Hawks: Young had nine assists and passed Doc Rivers' team record of 823 assists in the 1986-87 season. Young leads the NBA with 11.6 assists per game. He began the game tied with Rivers' single-season record and claimed the mark with a first-quarter pass that set up a dunk by Mouhamed Gueye. Young also recorded his 500th career steal in the first half.

Key moment

The Knicks led 51-41 before stretching the lead to 25 points with a 15-0 run. Anunoby's 3-pointer capped the run for a 66-41 lead.

Key stat

The Knicks' 78 first-half points are the most allowed by Atlanta before halftime this season.

Up next

Each team plays again on Sunday. Atlanta hosts Utah while the Knicks host Phoenix.

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) dribbles the ball past Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa, right, attempts a basket over Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges, left, handles the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) attempts a basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) and forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) attempts a basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17)during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks forward MarJon Beauchamp (14) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) attempts to pass the ball over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash/AP

Paper lies strewn in the Georgia Senate chamber after lawmakers tossed it into the air to celebrate the end of the 2025 legislative session on Friday, April 4, 2025 at the state Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: AP

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

