Towns scores 27 in Howard's 78-72 victory over D-II's Morehouse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seth Towns scored 27 points to help Howard defeat Division II member Morehouse 78-72 on Monday night.

Towns added 10 rebounds for the Bison (8-11). Marcus Dockery scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Bryce Harris was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Cedric Taylor III led the Maroon Tigers in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Amahn Decker added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Damion Mitchell also put up 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.