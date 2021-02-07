Town hopes for Appalachian Trail festival despite COVID-19

Consistently since 2004, Trail Days has been a proven money-maker for Damascus, netting more than $37,000 in 2018, according to town Treasurer Eva Meyer.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event could be a smaller festival, said Coleman. She said none of the festival’s lectures are slated for indoors.

Coleman said a final decision on whether Trail Days will be held is expected by the end of March, when T-shirts and other items must be ordered.

Katie Lamb, the town’s new mayor, said she is optimistic that this year’s festival could happen.

“Trail Days is pretty vital to our businesses here in town, especially the meals and lodging business,” Lamb said. “I have been told by several different businesses that it would be devastating to not have Trail Days again.”