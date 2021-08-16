Toussaint, Braves to take on Garrett, Marlins

The Marlins are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .380 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .487 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 31-27 on the road. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .371.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-4. Pablo Lopez earned his fifth victory and Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Miami. Ian Anderson registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is slugging .487.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and 80 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .277 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 8-2, .234 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.