ajc logo
X

Torres breaks tie in 82nd, Montreal beats Atlanta United 2-1

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Joaquin Torres (10 during the second half of an MLS soccer game against Atlanta United in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Joaquin Torres (10 during the second half of an MLS soccer game against Atlanta United in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Georgia News
42 minutes ago
Joaquin Torres broke a tie on a header in the 82nd minute and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday to tie the franchise record with a six-game unbeaten streak

MONTREAL (AP) — Joaquin Torres broke a tie on a header in the 82nd minute and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday to tie the franchise record with a six-game unbeaten streak.

Kamal Miller opened the scoring for Montreal (4-3-2) in the fourth minute.

Marcelino Moreno tied it for Atlanta (3-3-3) in the 51st.

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's goalkeeper Sebastian Breza keeps his eyes on the ball as Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman attempts a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's goalkeeper Sebastian Breza keeps his eyes on the ball as Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman attempts a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's goalkeeper Sebastian Breza keeps his eyes on the ball as Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman attempts a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman, right, controls the ball as CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston watches during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman, right, controls the ball as CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston watches during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman, right, controls the ball as CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston watches during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic, right, challenges Atlanta United's Luiz De Araujo during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic, right, challenges Atlanta United's Luiz De Araujo during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic, right, challenges Atlanta United's Luiz De Araujo during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Kamal Miller, left, celebrates with teammate Djordje Mihailovic after scoring against Atlanta United during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Kamal Miller, left, celebrates with teammate Djordje Mihailovic after scoring against Atlanta United during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Kamal Miller, left, celebrates with teammate Djordje Mihailovic after scoring against Atlanta United during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, left, challenges Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, left, challenges Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, left, challenges Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

caption arrowCaption
CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top