ajc logo
X

Toronto to visit Atlanta Tuesday

Georgia News | 33 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Blue Jays will start Robbie Ray on Tuesday while the Braves have yet to announce who will get the start

Toronto Blue Jays (17-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-17, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -164, Blue Jays +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Toronto will square off on Tuesday.

The Braves are 9-8 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 49 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 10 homers.

The Blue Jays are 10-12 on the road. The Toronto pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.91, Steven Matz paces the staff with a mark of 4.87.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Ryan Borucki earned his third victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Ian Anderson took his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 extra base hits and is batting .305.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 36 hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (right calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top