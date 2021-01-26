Tornado leaves several injured, homes damaged in Alabama

A tornado watch has been lifted in Jefferson County but nearby areas including Clanton and western Georgia are still being monitored.

Coker said Interstate 65 near Walker Chapel Road is closed due to downed power lines and debris. He also said workers are currently removing obstacles from the roadways.

Several residential homes and buildings were damaged in the storm, including a Hampton Inn hotel, which sustained significant structural damage.

Coker said residents are being urged to remain alert and stay out of the area to allow first responders to continue operations.