Tornado flattens homes in Alabama, knocks out power in South

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

Georgia News | Updated 1 hour ago
By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
Tornadoes moving through Alabama have demolished homes near Birmingham and left thousands without power

An apparent tornado roared through a housing subdivision in Alabama on Thursday, reducing one home to a pile of rubble and ripping roofs off others. Trees were pulled from the ground and thousands were left without power across a large swath of the Deep South as strong winds and heavy downpours swept across the region.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for miles.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties as the severe weather approached, and officials opened shelters in and around Birmingham.

Firefighters said a family was able to safely escape their toppled home in the Eagle Point subdivision of Shelby County, not far from Birmingham. Other nearby two-story homes were missing much of their upper floors. In the city of Pelham, authorities posted video and photos showing large trees blocking roads and damaged utility poles leaning menacingly over streets littered with debris from badly damaged homes. More than 20,000 customers were without power in Alabama.

Severe weather also hit parts of Mississippi on Thursday, a day after authorities reported a weather-related death in the southwestern part of the state. Ester Jarrell, 62, died when a large tree toppled over onto her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground Wednesday night, a Wilkinson County official told The Associated Press.

Along with Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama, parts of Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia were also at risk of strong tornadoes, the national Storm Prediction Center warned. Metropolitan areas in the path of Thursday's storms included Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.

A flash-flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

State troopers closed all lanes of a section of Interstate 65 near Cullman after floodwaters covered the roadway. The highway was reopened later in the day.

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

A house is totally destroyed after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighters survey damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter surveys damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter works with residents to remove fallen trees blocking roads for rescue crews to get past after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter surveys damage after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter marks a board after he cleared a home from a tornado that touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

Residents cut away debris after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

Trees sit uprooted along SR 31 after a tornado came through on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt

Trees sit uprooted along SR 31 after a tornado came though on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for “long-track strong tornadoes.” Thousands were without electricity after strong winds knocked down power lines. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt

Residents work to remove fallen trees blocking roads for rescue crews to get past after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

Workers at Cahaba Tractor work to protect the damaged roof of the business after being hit by a tornado on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt

A firefighter marks a house after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and surrounding states. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill

4 Wheel Parts on SR 31 is littered with debris after a direct hit from a tornado on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. People inside were unharmed. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt

Workers board up damage to BedZZZExpress on SR 31 after a tornado hit on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for “long-track strong tornadoes.” Thousands were without electricity after strong winds knocked down power lines. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt

Police respond to a downed tree across 1st Ave W on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Helena, Ala. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for “long-track strong tornadoes.” Thousands were without electricity after strong winds knocked down power lines. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt

