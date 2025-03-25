Georgia News
Top-seeded Auburn brushes off late-season lull to make Sweet 16 with contributions abound


Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) high fives, Tahaad Pettiford (0) after he was fouled during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


By GARY B. GRAVES – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Auburn has brushed off a late-season lull that had some questioning whether the Tigers deserved their top billing as the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Now, Auburn is in its first Sweet 16 since 2019 looking to top that Final Four run with its first national championship.

Most notable in this run is the different Tigers stepping up to help Associated Press All-American Johni Broome carry the load.

Broome's scoring is down to 11 points per game in March Madness from his average of 18.9 — including just eight in the Tigers' second-round comeback victory over No. 9 seed Creighton — his 11.5 rebounds are up slightly from his 10.6 average coming in. Offense matters in the postseason, and Broome is encouraged his teammates made sure he has a chance to bounce back against No. 5 seed Michigan in the South Region semifinal on Friday night in Atlanta.

“I came here to win,” Broome said. “This season is about winning. I know my teammates got my back, and they know I have theirs.”

Auburn’s bench has stepped up the most, outscoring No. 16 seed Alabama State and Creighton by a 61-24 combined margin in the opening weekend.

Guard Tahaad Pettiford provided the biggest boost scoring 39 combined points off the bench, including a freshman school-record 23 against Creighton. Senior forward Chaney Johnson contributed 13 against the Bluejays and 21 points through two games.

“My guys helped me get the ball, get me open and find the shots that I wanted to get,” said Pettiford, who had 16 after halftime.

Auburn’s starters have had their moments.

Guard Miles Kelly did the heavy lifting in an opening victory over Alabama State with 23 points keyed by 7-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc. Denver Jones scored 15 against Creighton, including both 3-point attempts in a game that featured 16 lead changes and seven ties.

Forward Chad Baker-Mazara jump-started the second-half rally by scoring 12 of the Tigers’ first 16 points over six minutes with Pettiford jumping in. Auburn shot 60% after halftime and committed just seven turnovers.

“My coaches and teammates kept helping me, telling me they believed in me,” the emotional Baker-Mazara told media in the locker room after the game. He finished with 17 points and an ice pack on his right hip after landing hard while being fouled.

Baker-Mazara has emphasized Auburn's ability to spread the ball around along with the Tigers creating opportunities every chance they get. Coach Bruce Pearl credits a veteran core but noted that winning in the NCAA Tournament has instilled confidence that he hopes to build on.

“I’m really happy for this group because they’ve been so good over the last three or four years and now to get awarded by getting to really feel like we’re playing for a national championship,” Pearl told CBS.

Something had to give for Auburn after losing three of four entering the NCAA Tournament, including to Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. On the other hand, the SEC has seven teams in the Sweet 16 as proof of the league's most competitive season ever.

“We went back home and made a couple changes that we had to do,” Baker-Mazara said last week. “So now we just keep going, doing the right things and listening to the coaches."

He added, “It’s special but the job isn’t done. We’ve got to go back to the lab, fix a couple things and get ready for Michigan.”



AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Auburn's Johni Broome (4) shoots over Alabama State's Jasteven Walker, right, during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) shoots the ball against Creighton guard Steven Ashworth (1) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara (10) drives on Creighton's Jackson McAndrew (23) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, right, makes a point with a referee during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) recovers a ball against Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) looks to shoot during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) and Auburn guard Denver Jones (2) smile during the XX half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara, right, and Dylan Cardwell, left, celebrate a win against Creighton after the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama State guard Shawn Fulcher (12) and Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) react to play during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, left, instructs Johni Broome, right, during the second half against Alabama State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) shoots against Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) shoots against Alabama State during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) shoots during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

